PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh is temporarily closed after a cracked refrigeration pipe spilled water onto the gaming floor Friday afternoon.

Photos and videos from people inside show water coming from the ceiling and spreading across the casino floor.

The casino’s spokesperson said in a statement that cleanup is underway and crews are making repairs.

Reopening times will be posted on the casino’s website and social media.

It’s unclear what led to the pipe cracking and leaking.