Watch: Pittsburgh-area EMS workers nearly struck by vehicle that lost control in snow

Two EMS workers were nearly struck during the incident

COLLIER TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – It was a close call for emergency medical workers in a Pittsburgh suburb on Wednesday.

A Collier Township EMS crew was on the scene of a minor accident, checking on the occupant of a vehicle for injuries when they were nearly struck by a passing vehicle, which lost control in the snow.

You can see the close call in the video above.

The emergency rescue service posted the video on its Facebook page as a warning, asking people to slow down and use caution in this winter weather, saying two employees were nearly struck during the incident.