WATCH: Men attack Philadelphia home with Molotov cocktail

The woman and child inside were not hurt, but neighbors are left shocked and disturbed by the seemingly random act

PHILADELPHIA (CNN Newsource) – A Pennsylvania mother and her young son are safe after two men attacked their home with a Molotov cocktail.

A surveillance camera caught the fiery attack.

The two unidentified men doused a row house with a flammable liquid in Philadelphia.

Then they appear to toss a Molotov cocktail on it, setting the area on fire.

A woman and her child were sleeping inside, unaware of the danger just outside of their window.

“It’s just a shame that someone would do that in there with a woman in there with her child,” said neighbor Joyce Carter.

Neighbors said the boy is around 8 years old.

“She’s not a person that makes a lot of noise or, basically, causes a problem with anyone for something like that,” Harry Tender said. “Especially this is a nice, quiet neighborhood, like, everybody knows everybody so we’re totally shocked about this.”

Two times, the men are seen pouring the flammable liquid on the house. The second time, even more liquid was used.

Police said the woman’s fire alarm woke her up. That’s when she noticed the flames outside of her air conditioner.

She and her son were not hurt as they left their home.

“You so vicious that you stand there and deliberately pour gasoline — and I don’t know if they knew anyone was in there but just thank God that her and her son are OK,” Carter said.

Police want to find these two men.

“We’re hoping today, by the images that we release today, that someone would — if they don’t know them personally, would know what geography they hang their hats,” said Philadelphia Police Staff Inspector Sekou Kinebrew.

As police search for the suspects and motives, some neighbors called this brazen act disturbing.

“It also tells you what type of world we live in now,” Tender said. “Where you have to say, ‘OK, I’m going to burn somebody’s house down because of hatred I have toward you.’ It’s something that should not be happening.”

According to investigators, the woman who lives at the house said she doesn’t recognize the two men in the video.