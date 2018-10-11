President Trump visits Erie Pa. to rally for Kelly, Barletta

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

President Trump visited Erie, Pennsylvania Wednesday to rally for U.S. Reps. Mike Kelly and Lou Barletta.

The rally was held at Erie Insurance Arena and began at 7 p.m.

There were many protests planned in response to President Trump's visit to Erie, one of those protests was held on 10th and State streets in regards to women's issues.

On the other hand, The chairman of the Erie County Republican Committee said he was excited for President Trump's visit and the economic impact it will have on Erie.