$6.6M awarded to Tree of Life Synagogue, site of massacre

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – Governor Tom Wolf visited the Tree of Life in Pittsburgh Monday to announce $6.6 million in state funding to support the rebuilding and reimagining of the synagogue.

The state funding was provided through the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP), which supports community, economic development, and revitalization projects throughout Pennsylvania.

“We are tremendously thankful to Governor Wolf for this significant and generous investment in our effort to establish a new and reimagined space that serves not only our congregation but all of Tree of Life’s neighbors and the broader community,” said Rabbi Jeffrey Myers. “Our campaign and the grant that comes in support of it provide an opportunity to collectively renew our resolve to fight antisemitism and bigotry of all kinds, as we continue our journey of healing.”

The project will create spaces for worship and education as well as to commemorate those who lost their lives in the tragedy. A new home for exhibitions and public programs of the Holocaust Center of Pittsburgh will be included.

Eleven people were killed and seven were wounded in the antisemitic attack at the Tree of Life on Oct. 27, 2018.

In 2019, Gov. Wolf honored the victims during a trip to Lithuania and Poland. The governor carried a mezuzah from inside the synagogue with him as he visited Paneriai and Auschwitz-Birkenau, two prominent​t locations of atrocities against the Jewish people during the Holocaust.

The governor also wrote the names of the 11 victims in the guestbooks at both locations with the intent of memorializing them in perpetuity. Following the trip the governor returned the mezuzah to Rabbi Myers.