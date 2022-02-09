(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Governor Tom Wolf visited Erie Wednesday morning to call for an education funding increase that will help create a brighter future for young people.

During Wednesday’s news conference in Erie, Gov. Wolf outlined his plan for a $1.9 billion increase in education from pre-k through college.

Under the governor’s budget proposal, the Erie School District would receive an additional $28.2 million in basic education funding, including a $8.38 million boost from Level Up.

“When I took office, I vowed to be a force for change for our students, our schools, and our future, and I am proud to say that over the past seven years, we have turned the tide,” stated Gov. Wolf. “We have reversed devastating ​funding cuts and invested in classrooms. These are historic increases and life-changing improvements, but our work is not finished.”

Generational Investment in Students

The governor’s budget calls for building on the momentum of the previous seven years with a generational investment of $1.9 billion in education from pre-k through college, including:

$1.25 billion in basic education funding, bringing the total going through the Fair Funding Formula to more than $2 billion, or 26.5 percent of state funding.

$300 million for the groundbreaking Level Up initiative launched last year to support the 100 most underfunded schools.

$200 million increase for Special Education.

“I want Pennsylvania’s classrooms to be the best in the world,” stated Gov. Wolf. “I know that if we work together, we can get it done. I need your help to show our state legislators why this investment is vital for our schools. Our students deserve it, and our commonwealth’s future depends on it.”

“This is a budget that parents and public education advocates are excited about from Erie to Luzerne to Delaware to Washington to Centre Counties and everywhere in between. We are ready to get to work,” stated Susan Spicka, executive director, Education Voters of PA. “State lawmakers need to get on board with this budget and approve it without any cuts. Harrisburg is flush with cash. There is no reason for the General Assembly not to approve these critical investments in our children and in the future of the Commonwealth. And again, thank you Governor Wolf, for your commitment to Pennsylvania’s students.”

“The transformative power of purposeful, continued investment in education is evident in Erie’s Public Schools every day,” stated Superintendent Brian Polito. “It’s because of that investment that we are able to continue our work to make all of our schools warm, safe and dry learning spaces where tomorrow’s leaders can grow and learn. It’s because of that investment that our students are now learning from an updated curriculum that gives them the tools they need to succeed. It’s because of that investment that we’re able to provide vital services and support. The impact is real and lasting, not just for our students and families but for the community at large. That is why it is so crucial that our investment in education continues, and why we wholeheartedly support Gov. Wolf’s proposal.”

“I am honored to have Governor Wolf in Erie and in my district to kick off his budget tour of the commonwealth,” said Rep. Pat Harkins. “Governor Wolf’s commitment to funding education at historic levels does not go unnoticed, his continuing support of the Erie school district is greatly appreciated and welcomed. Over the past eight years I have been honored to work closely with Gov. Wolf and wish to thank him for all that he has done for our region.”

The governor stated since taking office he has prioritized fiscal responsibility, reversing a $2-$3 billion state budget deficit into a record surplus, while at the same time investing in schools.

The commonwealth can now afford a major new investment in schools, students and communities without raising taxes or reducing support for a single district.

Promises Kept

Gov. Wolf has kept his promise over the past seven years to make K-12 education a priority, including:

Investing more than $1.8 billion in education from pre-k through college, including the largest single-year education funding increase in state history in 2021.

Creating the Level Up initiative to provide $100 million to the 100 most underfunded school districts.

Establishing the Public School Fair Funding Formula to help address chronic inequitable and inadequate funding for school districts in the commonwealth.

Investing $116 million in science, computer science and technical education, including $80 million in the innovative PAsmart program, and $36 million in apprenticeships and workforce training.

Modernizing standards for science education.

Investing more than $130 million in School Safety Grants to make schools and school communities safer.

Reducing the age when students must start school to 6 and raising the high school dropout age to 18 to set students up for a lifetime of success.

Launching first-of-its-kind “It’s On Us PA” Campus Sexual Assault Prevention initiative to combat sexual assault and make colleges and universities safer.

“We’ve come so far over the past seven years, and now we have an opportunity to capitalize on the work we’ve done so far with a historic, life-changing investment in schools,” stated Gov. Wolf. “We cannot let this opportunity to invest in our students and our future – without raising taxes a single penny – go to waste. Now is the time to take action.”

“I was glad to hear the governor discuss his budget proposals on education and the need to apply the state’s fair funding formula more broadly. I was also encouraged to see that the governor’s proposed budget would bring nearly $30 million in additional basic education funding for Erie schools – a major investment in our children’s future,” stated State Rep. Pat Harkins, D-Erie.

“But we can, and should, do more to level the playing field between the haves and the have-nots. Fair funding – which distributes money to school districts based on student population and community need – is exactly what we need here in Erie. But the formula isn’t working to level the playing field the way it was designed to, because it isn’t being applied to all education funding – just increases in funding. As a result, more than five years after the formula was passed, Erie public schools are still grossly underfunded compared to some of their peers.”

Rep. Harkins continued, “With a stable state financial outlook and billions in the Rainy Day fund, we now have the power to turn that around once and for all – with zero increase in taxes. I find it hard to imagine a smarter investment than in our kids and our future workforce, and I plan to keep fighting for those dollars. If we’re asking our students to bring their best efforts to the classroom every day, shouldn’t we be giving them the same advantages as students in wealthier zip codes?”

The governor is also proposing to further help students and taxpayers with a common-sense plan to improve charter school accountability and preserve school choice, saving school districts $373 million a year.