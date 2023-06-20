(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The body of a slain Pennsylvania State trooper arrived in his hometown of Corry Monday afternoon.

Fellow troopers, family members and friends all waited on the tarmac to receive the fallen officer.

Jacques Rougeau Jr., 29, was killed Saturday when a gunman shot through the windshield of his patrol car in Juniata County.

State Police say the shooting was part of what appeared to be an hours-long ambush.

Matt Mathis was at the Bracken Funeral Home in Corry, where Trooper Rougeau’s body has been taken.

It was an emotional scene in Corry on Monday as a private plane carrying the body of Trooper Jacques Rougeau landed a little after 3 p.m. at the Corry Airport.

Trooper Rougeau’s family and fellow officers were on the tarmac waiting to receive his body.

At the airport, Trooper Rougeau’s body was loaded into a hearse, then escorted by dozens of law enforcement vehicles to the Bracken Funeral Home.

Trooper Rougeau is a 2012 graduate of Corry High School.

He enlisted with the Pennsylvania State Police in 2020 and had been assigned to Troop G of the Lewistown Station since March 2023.

He is the 104th member of the State Police to give his life in the line of duty.

A second officer, 45-year-old Lt. James Wagner, was also shot Saturday in that incident. Wagner is currently in critical condition at Penn State’s Hershey Medical Center.

The suspect, Brandon Stine, was killed by police during a shootout.