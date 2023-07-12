Warren, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Warren County Jail is planning for security improvements and a policy review in light of murder suspect Michael Burham’s recent escape.

Warren County Board of Commissioners and the Prison Board announced they met and reviewed data associated with Burham’s escape on July 6, and released a statement addressing jail security, supporting Warren County’s Correction Officers, and the review of jail policies and procedures.

The City of Warren Police are conducting a criminal investigation into the escape but stated neither they, nor City Administration, have any management responsibility to the Warren County Jail.

In the aftermath of the escape, the Prison Board and commissioners reviewed all information not directly involved with any criminal investigation.

That review has led to repair orders on the prison yard’s roof, which is a 40-foot by 40-foot room with a cage on the top floor of the facility. The space will also be augmented with deterrents and safety measures and the exercise equipment be removed and replaced with equipment that does not provide access to higher positions in the facility.

The immediate structural fixes are expected to be completed before the end of the week. Several longer-term upgrades will begin immediately and be completed in the next few weeks.

In the short term, on the request of the Warren County District Attorney, Rob Greene, the Prison Board and Commissioners will potentially be working with the Pennsylvania State Department of Corrections (PADOC) to thoroughly evaluate the facility and its policies to find weaknesses and recommend improvements.

At noon on Wednesday, July 12, the commissioners will meet to review and vote on a potential contract with PADOC to fully investigate the Warren County Prison. It’s important to note that this is an added measure as PADOC inspects the facility annually. Watch live in the player above.

Also on Wednesday, the Pennsylvania State Police is having a press conference at 4 p.m. in Youngsville, Pa., to update the public on the search for Burham.