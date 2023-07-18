Warren, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — We have breaking news in the investigation into how Michael Burham was able to escape from the Warren County Prison.

The Warren County District Attorney, Robert Greene, announced Tuesday he has received information that could possibly implicate staff members and inmates at the Warren County Jail.

Greene said staff members could be held criminally liable if they were found to be negligent in their duties.

At this time, no one has been charged in the escape case other than Burham.

District Attorney Greene said he is recusing himself from the escape case, and asking the state Attorney General to take the case because of his relationship with jail staff.

He will however continue to prosecute the kidnapping charges against Burham.