Warning period over for highway speed cameras in Pa. work zones

(WKBN) – The warning period for getting a speeding ticket in work zones on some Pennsylvania highways is over.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, turnpike commission and state police have partnered to electronically monitor speed through construction zones.

The cameras are an effort to reduce work zone speeds, change driver behavior, and improve work zone safety.

The portable systems record vehicles exceeding work zone speed limits by 11 miles per hour or more.

Work zones that have the cameras will have signs posted letting drivers know they are entering an area that is monitored by cameras.

Speed violators will get a ticket in the mail within 90 days of the infraction.

According to PennDOT, an initial violation carries no financial penalty and is a written warning. For a second violation, the notice carries a $75 fine. For the third and all subsequent violations, the notice carries a $150 fine. These penalties are civil in nature, with no criminal implications. Points will not be assessed against your driver’s license for any Automated Work Zone Speed Limit violations.

Locations will be listed on PennDOT’s website.

In 2018, there were 1,804 work zone crashes in Pennsylvania, resulting in 23 fatalities. In 2018, 43 percent of work zone crashes resulted in fatalities.