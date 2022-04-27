(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An early morning rollover accident closed a busy roadway.

Calls went out just after 3:30 a.m. Wednesday for an accident in the 9600 block of Peach Street in Summit Twp.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, the driver of an SUV lost control of their vehicle on the icy road. Police say the vehicle then left the road and struck a pole, coming to rest on its side.

The driver was able to get out of the wreck with the help of a nearby resident. Police say the vehicle became fully engulfed in fire as the driver was getting out.

State Police report the driver suffered suspected minor injuries and refused to be transported to the hospital. The accident is under investigation.