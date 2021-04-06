Vote signals support for child sex abuse window in bill form

It would allow lawsuits outside the statute of limitations against both public and private entities

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – The state House of Representatives is showing solid support for enacting a two-year lawsuit window for child victims of sexual abuse as a regular bill.

The vote Tuesday was on an amendment, an early step in the approval process.

It came two weeks after the Legislature gave its first round of votes in support of a similar constitutional amendment.

If a final House vote is successful, the measure will still need support in the state Senate and the governor’s signature.

It would allow lawsuits outside the statute of limitations against both public and private entities.

Nearly all House Democrats voted yes, while the majority Republican caucus was closely divided.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)