Video that shows officer with knee on man’s neck sparks fury

Pennsylvania

A protest formed hours later outside the police station with calls for an investigation

by: The Associated Press

Police lights on during an emergency.

Credit: Images_By_Kenny/iStock/Getty Images Plus/Getty Images

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) – Video posted on social media that shows a Pennsylvania police officer with his knee on a man’s neck trying to restrain him has prompted protests and a demand from the local Black Lives Matter group to suspend the officers involved.

The video shot Saturday night from a passerby’s vehicle shows Allentown officers restraining a man on the ground outside a hospital.

A protest formed hours later outside the police station, with calls for an investigation.

Allentown Police released a statement Sunday night saying the interaction is being investigated and additional videos are being reviewed. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

