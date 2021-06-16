Veto-bound mixed-drink to-go bill passes Pennsylvania Senate

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s Senate is advancing legislation that substantially expands which outlets can sell bottles or cans of mixed hard-alcohol drinks to go. But Democrats call it a poison pill that will kill other provisions to help restaurants and bars.

The bill passed Wednesday, 26-24.

Originally, the bill had bipartisan support for extending provisions granted to bars and restaurants to help them make money under COVID-19 restrictions.

Wolf’s support changed after Republicans inserted a provision to allow beer-and-wine licensees like grocery stores, bars, restaurants, convenience stores and beer distributors to sell mixed hard-liquor drinks in cans or bottles.

Currently, only state-owned liquor stores are allowed to sell the products in Pennsylvania.