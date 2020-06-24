Veterinarian guidance now includes routine or elective surgeries in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Wolf Administration has updated the guidance to veterinaries to allow for non-essential services and routine or elective surgical procedures, like spaying and neutering, to take place.

Veterinarian practices were allowed to stay open according to the Pennsylvanian State Board of Veterinary Medicine and the American Veterinary Medical Association’s COVID-19 guidelines. Throughout the pandemic, the Pennsylvania Department of State suspended requirements related to telemedicine and the reactivation of retired practitioners.

“I want to thank veterinarians throughout Pennsylvania who have continued to provide essential services throughout the COVID-19 emergency,” said Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar. “Thanks to their dedication, we have been able to ensure that Pennsylvanians receive the services they need in this unprecedented time and are now safely able to expand those services as Pennsylvania continues its reopening process.”

Pennsylvania’s Dog Law requires shelters and rescues to have dogs and cats spayed/neutered before adoption. Effective April 2, 2020 the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture has temporarily waived this requirement. Shelters must keep a running list of pets adopted during the COVID-19 pandemic and follow up with adopted pet owners to make sure the procedure takes place.

Pet owners who adopted a pet have up to 120 days from the time of adoption to have a procedure completed.

“Veterinarians, technicians and others in their practices are a vitally important part of our agriculture workforce,” Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding said. “As we reopen businesses and begin to seek a new normal, we must continue to balance protecting the lives and health of our workforce, and meeting the needs of the people who rely on their services to care for and protect the animals we all care about.”