OIL CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – A vehicle crash in Erie County could affect drivers in Pennsylvania on Monday.

Both lanes of Interstate 90 westbound are closed from Exit 37 to Exit 35.

According to PennDOT, the roadway is expected to reopen later on Monday.

For more details on road conditions and closures, visit www.511PA.com.