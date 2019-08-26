Vehicle chase, shoot-out ends with SUV crashing into Pa. home

The car involved in the chase was found abandoned Sunday night

DUQUESNE, Pa. (AP) – A chase involving two vehicles in western Pennsylvania ended with a pedestrian being shot and an SUV crashing into a home.

Authorities learned about the chase when a woman walking home from a store was shot in the lower leg around 1:45 p.m. Sunday in Duquesne. Witnesses said people in a car were chasing people in an SUV when the shots rang out.

The SUV’s driver eventually lost control of the vehicle a short time later and crashed into a West Mifflin home. Two men in the SUV ran off but were captured by police after a short foot chase.

The men remain jailed Monday, but details on the charges they face haven’t been disclosed.

The car involved in the chase was found abandoned Sunday night. Authorities say it had bullet holes, but further details were not disclosed.

