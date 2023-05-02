(WJET) – Another pandemic precaution has come to an end.

According to a spokeswoman, UPMC has decided to lift the mask mandate at most of its facilities, including Hamot Hospital and local outpatient clinics.

The new guidelines come just days before President Joe Biden rescinds all COVID-19 emergency declarations on May 11.

A mask will still be required where the most vulnerable patients are being treated, including neonatal intensive care units and transplant units.

Healthcare workers must also mask up if requested by patients.