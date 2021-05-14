University in Pennsylvania eliminates fraternities, sororities

Bloomsburg University announced the decision on Thursday in a two-sentence email to the university community

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania’s Bloomsburg University is doing away with Greek life, effective immediately.

The state-owned university says it has severed ties with all 16 of its fraternities and sororities, both local and national.

Bloomsburg announced the decision on Thursday in a two-sentence email to the university community.

Bloomsburg officials aren’t saying why they’re disbanding the Greek life system, but the move comes after years of problems at the school’s fraternities and sororities, including allegations of hazing, alcohol abuse and sexual assault.

The Press Enterprise newspaper says Bloomsburg warned fraternities and sororities in January that it would not tolerate any more violations.