University apologizes for erroneous active shooter alert

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – A Philadelphia university is apologizing for an erroneous message warning of an active shooter on the campus.

Thomas Jefferson University says a “resolvable system error” during a routine test of the school’s JeffAlert system sent out the alert at 10:18 a.m. Sunday about the campus in the East Falls neighborhood, which was formerly known as Philadelphia University.

WPVI reports that the message instructed recipients to “Follow emergency procedures: RUN, HIDE, ACT.”

University spokeswoman Angela Showell said the all-clear came about 15 to 20 minutes later following a check by campus security to confirm there was no danger. Since it occurred on a Sunday during the summer, she said, “campus is pretty empty at this time.”

Showell said officials are “taking further action to ensure this does not happen again.”

07/07/19 13:11:11 (GMT -4:00)