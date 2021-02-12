United Way: Pennsylvanians contacting 211 for help jumped in 2020

More than 430,000 people called and texted the free hotline or searched on its online database last year

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Newly-released statistics show that the number of people seeking help from their local clearinghouse for human and social services jumped by about 50% last year in Pennsylvania as people struggled to pay rent, stay current on utility bills and afford food as a result of the pandemic.

The United Way said Thursday that more than 430,000 people called and texted the free social and human services hotline 211 or searched on its online database last year.

Housing and shelter requests continue to rise.

The organization says more people are requesting new connections to mental health services and other health-related services as they suffer the effects of stress, trauma and social isolation.