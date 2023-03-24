Erie, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — United Airlines has announced it is pulling service from the Erie International Airport.
According to the website United Ground Express on Thursday, United Airlines will suspend service in Erie on June 2. The airline will also pull services in Springfield, Illinois on the same day.
The company said in a statement that read, in part:
“After careful analysis of operations and market demand, United Airlines has determined that it is necessary to adjust its route network to improve its overall efficiency.”
Pennsylvania Congressman Mike Kelly said he is disappointed with the decision but will continue to work with the airport.
“I have been in touch with airport officials and will continue to work with them to make Erie a vital and vibrant market for airlines to do business. Although I understand this is a business decision, the federal government has assisted the airlines with billions of dollars in support since the pandemic to restore service and to help Americans resume air travel. It’s a shame to see yet another airline leave Erie International Airport, which supports not only western Pennsylvania, but the tri-state region. I encourage United to restore its service to Erie; and I also encourage American Airlines to continue seeing the value that the Erie market brings to the airline industry.”Congressman Mike Kelly