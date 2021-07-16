Unemployment rates in Pennsylvania down during the month of June

A gas station in Cranberry Township, Butler County, Pa. The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits dropped last week, reported Thursday, June 24, a sign that layoffs declined and the job market is improving. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

HARRISBURG (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) – For the fourth straight month, the unemployment rate in Pennsylvania has decreased.

The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) released their situation report for June 2021 on Friday, showing the unemployment rate in the commonwealth dropped one-tenth of a percentage point to 6.9 percent from the month of May.

Meanwhile, the national rate rose to 5.9 percent, one-tenth of a percentage point higher than it was in May. Both rates were down significantly from their June 2020 levels from the COVID-19 pandemic, Pennsylvania’s being 6.4 percentage points below last year and the U.S. rate down 5.2 points.

While this is the fourth straight month of decreased unemployment, employment in the commonwealth rose for the fourth time in the past five months. As a result, the estimated number of residents employed or searching for work decreased by 2,000 over the month.

The number of nonfarm jobs in Pennsylvania rose by 11,500 over the course of the month to 5,696,900 in June. Jobs also increased in five of the 11 industry supersectors that had the largest volume gain in government (+13,500). The biggest drop was in construction (-4,100). Over the year, total nonfarm jobs gained in 10 of the 11 supersectors, up by 325,400. Leisure & hospitality added back 126,000 jobs, the largest 12-month gain among the industries. However, as of June 2021, all supersectors stayed below their February 2020 job levels.