HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Department of Labor and Industry Secretary Jennifer Berrier has announced that eligible Pennsylvania unemployment compensation (UC) claimants will soon, or have already received directions on how to register for free credit monitoring to make sure their personal data is protected.

L&I has partnered with Identity Theft Guard Solutions to offer UC claimants who qualify for one year of credit monitoring. The week of March 7, the department began mailing out notifications about the services to anyone who is eligible for them. The registration process cannot begin for claimants until they receive this letter.

“We know that Pennsylvanians place tremendous trust and confidence in our agency to serve them when they need help the most and to protect their tax dollars from misuse and theft. For all of us at L&I, this is a sacred responsibility, one that we have never and will never take lightly,” Berrier said.



“We are working steadfastly with the Office of Administration and our partners in law enforcement to investigate, identify, and eliminate any potential fraudulent activity. I encourage all eligible UC claimants to register for these free services because we all deserve the peace of mind that our personal information is safe,” she added.

If you have received a mail notification about this free service, click here to register. You can also register by calling 833-774-1231. The deadline to enroll is June 8, 2022.