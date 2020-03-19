Two Penn State students have COVID-19, according to President Eric Barron

The university initially suspended on-campus learning and has now switched the entire semester to remote learning

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two Penn State students who were traveling abroad have tested positive for COVID-19, the university’s president, Eric Barron, said.

According to WPSU, Barron was speaking to the Board of Trustees this morning during a telephone meeting. He did not provide other details.

Penn State’s on-campus classes did not restart after spring break. The university initially suspended on-campus learning and has now switched the entire semester to remote learning.

“We avoided a lot of different issues including the fact that there are still no cases in Centre County,” Barron said. He did not provide other details about those students. He said the university does not know of any other cases yet.