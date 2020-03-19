Breaking News
Tracking coronavirus: Latest updates
Live Now
WATCH LIVE: White House coronavirus task force holds Thursday briefing
Closings and delays
There are currently 206 active closings. Click for more details.

Two Penn State students have COVID-19, according to President Eric Barron

Pennsylvania

The university initially suspended on-campus learning and has now switched the entire semester to remote learning

by: Bill Shannon

Posted: / Updated:

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two Penn State students who were traveling abroad have tested positive for COVID-19, the university’s president, Eric Barron, said.

According to WPSU, Barron was speaking to the Board of Trustees this morning during a telephone meeting. He did not provide other details.

Penn State’s on-campus classes did not restart after spring break. The university initially suspended on-campus learning and has now switched the entire semester to remote learning.

 “We avoided a lot of different issues including the fact that there are still no cases in Centre County,” Barron said. He did not provide other details about those students. He said the university does not know of any other cases yet.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com