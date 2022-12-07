WEST PENN TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials say three people are now dead as a result of a Schuylkill County fire, two firefighters are among those deceased.

Around 4 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, dozens of fire companies were called to the scene of a fire in the 1100 block of Clamtown Road in West Penn Township.

When first responders arrived at the fire, they say they discovered one person deceased on the scene.

The Schuylkill County Communications Center tells Eyewitness News the fire has since been upgraded to a third-alarm fire with multiple special units called to the scene.

While attempting to extinguish the flames, first responders say two firefighters were trapped inside and a mayday call was activated.

Both firefighters were rescued from the fire but died as a result of their injuries, according to the Schuylkill County Coroner’s Office.

West Penn Township Police and a State Police Fire Marshall are investigating the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story, Eyewitness News will have more on this story during our 11:00 p.m. show.