This June 9, 2019 photo shows the TSA security checkpoint in Pittsburgh International’s Landside terminal in Imperial, Pa. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – TSA agents say they have caught three people trying to board with guns at the Pittsburgh International Airport within the past week, according to KDKA.

The latest incident happened on Tuesday. The other two were last Wednesday and Friday.

KDKA says that so far this year, TSA agents have found 13 guns.

Even if you have a concealed carry permit, you are not allowed to bring a gun onto a plane.

