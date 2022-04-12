(WHTM) – Former President Donald Trump says he will not be endorsing GOP governor candidate William (Bill) McSwain.

McSwain served as Trump’s-appointed U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania from April 6, 2018, to January 22, 2021.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Trump said his non-endorsement was due to alleged election fraud in the 2020 Presidential Election, which has not been proven true.

“He was the U.S. Attorney who did absolutely nothing on the massive Election Fraud that took place in Philadelphia and throughout the commonwealth. He said Barr told him not to do anything (because Barr was afraid of being impeached by the Democrats), but he should have done his job anyway,” Trump said in his statement.

Sean Parnell, a former Senate candidate, is one of a few who have endorsed McSwain so far. However, Trump said in his statement on Tuesday: “do not vote for Bill McSwain, a coward, who let our Country down. He knew what was happening and let it go. It was there for the taking and he failed so badly.”

In a recently published WHTM/Emerson College Polling/The Hill Pennsylvania primary poll of 1,000 likely Republican Pennsylvania voters, McSwain finished fourth with 7.9%. Former congressman Lou Barletta received over double McSwain, receiving 19.8%.

Over the weekend, Trump endorsed Mehmet Oz for Pennsylvania’s open United States Senate seat.