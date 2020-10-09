Trump visit to Western Pa. not set yet

The President was expected to visit on Monday

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – After reports surfaced Thursday that President Trump would be visiting Western Pennsylvania on Monday, new information suggests the trip is still up in the air.

According to Pittsburgh affiliate KDKA, reports surfaced Wednesday during the vice-presidential debate that Trump was considering a trip to Pittsburgh. Then, on Thursday, it was reported that he would be in Beaver County.

Now, sources told KDKA that those plans are off.

A Thursday update from the President’s physician, Dr. Sean P. Conley, indicated that Trump has completed his course of drug therapy for COVID-19 and that he was stable and “devoid of any indications to suggest progression of illnes.”

Trump is scheduled to be “medically evaluated” on TV during a Fox News segment Friday night.

A Thursday evening update from President @realDonaldTrump’s physician: pic.twitter.com/vVxCYq9jwr — Kayleigh McEnany (@PressSec) October 8, 2020

