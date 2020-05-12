Trump to make second visit of year to Pennsylvania

FILE – In this May 7, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting about the coronavirus response in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — President Donald Trump will visit the battleground state of Pennsylvania to tour a distribution center of medical and surgical products for healthcare facilities, including personal protective equipment in the fight against the coronavirus.

Trump’s visit Thursday is to a warehouse of Virginia-based Owens and Minor in suburban Allentown. The White House said he will also deliver remarks.

It is Trump’s second visit to Pennsylvania this year.

Pennsylvania’s 20 electoral votes are perhaps this year’s premier electoral prize state after Trump’s unexpected win in Pennsylvania in 2016 helped pave his way to the White House. Trump did particularly well in the politically moderate Allentown area.