Trump declares disaster in Pa. as Gov. Wolf shuts schools indefinitely

A federal medical station is set up at Temple University’s Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Monday, March 30, 2020, to accommodate an influx in hospital patients due to the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The president declared a major disaster in Pennsylvania on Monday night, capping off a day that saw nearly 700 new cases as Gov. Tom Wolf extended the closing of schools and nonessential businesses indefinitely.

Wolf also added four more counties to a separate stay-at-home order and extended its duration by more than three weeks, through at least April 30.

More than 10 million people, or 80% of the state’s population, have now been instructed to remain in their homes.

The Democratic governor says he knows the extended shutdown of businesses, schools and big swaths of daily life “isn’t easy to hear,” but is necessary to save lives and keep hospitals from becoming overwhelmed.