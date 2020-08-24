Trump campaign’s election lawsuit in Pennsylvania halted

Opponents say the Trump campaign is trying to make it more difficult for people in Pennsylvania to vote safely during the pandemic

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A federal judge in Pennsylvania is halting a high-profile election case, telling President Donald Trump’s campaign that its claims must wait, at least until October, for state courts in the presidential battleground clear up crucial fights over collecting and counting mail-in ballots.

U.S. District Judge J. Nicholas Ranjan on Sunday put the case on hold until Oct. 5.

Opponents had argued that matters of state law should be left to state courts to interpret.

Opponents say the Trump campaign is trying to make it more difficult for people in Pennsylvania to vote safely during the pandemic.

Trump’s campaign claims Pennsylvania election officials are jeopardizing election security ahead of the Nov. 3 election.