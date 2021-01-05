Truck sought after blasts in Pittsburgh neighborhoods damage car, shake homes

A river tour boat passes under the Fort Pitt Bridge in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, July 26, 2017. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

A bomb squad with explosive detection dogs responded, but police said no evidence had been recovered

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Police in Pittsburgh are searching for a white pickup truck after explosions in two neighborhoods that shook homes and damaged a parked car.

Police said an incendiary device was thrown from a moving vehicle in the Lawrenceville neighborhood just after 9 p.m. Sunday.

They said another explosion was reported just after 10:30 p.m. Sunday in the Hill district, with residents “feeling their homes shake and some type of odor in the air,” police said.

A bomb squad with explosive detection dogs responded, but police said no evidence had been recovered.

A pickup truck is being sought in the first blast, which damaged the parked car.

No injuries were reported.