Truck catches fire at Pennsylvania Turnpike service plaza

HUNKER, Pa. (AP) – A tractor-trailer caught fire at the gas pumps at a service plaza on the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

The truck was hauling paper when it caught fire at the diesel pumps at the New Stanton service area early Tuesday morning.

Youngwood Fire Chief Lloyd Crago posted photos on Twitter. He said someone was watching over him when the truck exploded and some parts missed him.

Someone was watching over me tonight!! When truck exploded this piece of the truck missed me by about 2 feet!! Thank You pic.twitter.com/cWZ7GDbgfV— Lloyd Crago (@Firechief26) June 11, 2019

No injuries were reported.

There’s no word what started the fire.

The restaurant and restrooms are open. However, westbound motorists seeking fuel will need to exit the turnpike or travel 80 miles to the next service plaza.

06/11/19 06:50:32 (GMT -4:00)