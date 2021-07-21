Troopers shoot, kill Pennsylvania gunman who fired toward them

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania State Police say troopers shot and killed an armed man near Harrisburg after he allegedly fired into two occupied homes and toward troopers who were called to the scene

An agency spokeswoman said 34-year-old Mitchell James Shuller, of Harrisburg, ignored demands to drop his rifle and had shot in the direction of troopers when they killed him outside his home Tuesday morning.

Shuller died at the scene in a rural area north of Harrisburg.

He’d been home alone, and no one else was hurt.

Shuller’s estranged wife says he had mental and physical health problems and had lost a construction job because of the pandemic.