WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are hoping to find help from the public in identifying the body of a woman found in a pond Monday morning.

The body of the unidentified woman was found in a pond along Broadview Road in New Stanton Borough on Nov. 6 just before 11 a.m. Initial calls came in about an unknown object floating in the pond, according to State Police.

After arriving, Troopers discovered it was the body of an unknown woman.

The woman’s race is currently unknown, but she’s described as being 5’4″ to 5’5″ with an unknown weight.

Troopers said she has tattoos on her chest, left arm, and upper right arm along with a large tattoo of a cat on her left thigh.

Photo: Pennsylvania State Police Photo: Pennsylvania State Police Photo: Pennsylvania State Police

The woman was wearing black Aeropostale leggings and a black shirt with the phrases “XL”, “XEROLIMITS”, and “BECAUSE LARGE ISN’T BIG ENOUGH” printed on the shirt.

She was also found to be wearing jewelry including a belly button post and three necklaces.

Troopers are being assisted by the Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office.

The investigation is ongoing pending the results of an autopsy and identification.

Anyone with information is asked to immediately contact Tpr. Evan Terek at 724-832-3288.