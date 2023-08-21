EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Attorney General announced charges against a Pennsylvania State Trooper who was off-duty when he allegedly caused a fiery crash that killed a teacher.

According to the investigation, 35-year-old Michael J. Brown attempted to pass a vehicle, illegally across double yellow lines, on Route 6 in Tioga County. In doing so, his vehicle struck an oncoming vehicle, killing the driver, 47-year-old Christine Woodward.

The investigation revealed Brown was headed to work at his barracks in the PSP Mansfield unit. Police say Brown tried to remove Woodward from the burning car but was unsuccessful.

Woodward was pronounced dead on the scene after sustaining significant injuries. Woodward was an elementary school teacher at East Troy, WR Croman, and Intermediate Schools for 15 years.

“This case involves the devastating loss of a mother and teacher, made even more tragic because it was entirely preventable,” Attorney General Henry stated.

Brown is charged with a felony count of homicide by vehicle and five related summary traffic violations. He turned himself in Monday afternoon and his bail was set at $50,000 unsecured.