Tree falls on tent at swim club; 7 children, 2 adults hurt

LOWER SOUTHAMPTON, Pa. (AP) – Authorities say a tree struck by lightning fell on a tent at a Pennsylvania swim club, injuring nine people.

The accident happened around 5 p.m. Sunday.

Authorities say seven children and two adults were in the tent at the Dolphin Swim Club in Lower Southampton. Three people suffered undisclosed injuries that were described as severe, while the other six had minor injuries.

Further details about the victims and their injuries were not disclosed.

Officials say the lightning was part of a severe storm that quickly moved through the area and knocked down several trees. But no other injuries were reported in the incident.

08/19/19 07:17:27 (GMT -4:00)