(WKBN) – If you have family or friends trying to travel here this weekend we have a major road closure they may need to know about.

The westbound lanes of the Pennsylvania Turnpike will be closed for several hours Saturday night into Sunday morning. This is for an 86-mile stretch starting in Central Pennsylvania.

The Road is closing between Exit 161 in Breezewood and Exit 75 in New Stanton.

Westbound lanes will shut down at 11 P.M. Saturday night and reopen Sunday by 5 A.A

They are closing the road to remove a tractor-trailer that crashed earlier this week.