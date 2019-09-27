Travel alert: PennDOT orders emergency closure of bridge near Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – A bridge near Pittsburgh is closed indefinitely after inspectors found a safety hazard.
The Route 51 Elizabeth Bridge over the Monongahela River was shut down late Thursday because of a “failed temporary structural support bracket being utilized for hanger cable replacements,” PennDOT officials wrote in an alert.
PennDOT made the decision to close the bridge in the “interest of public safety” until repairs are made.
Detours are as follows:
Northbound Route 51
- From northbound Route 51 approaching the Elizabeth Bridge, take the ramp to Elizabeth/Glassport
- Turn right onto North 3rd Avenue
- North 3rd Avenue becomes McKeesport Road
- McKeesport Road becomes Lincoln Boulevard
- Lincoln Boulevard becomes Glassport-Elizabeth Road
- Turn left and cross the Clairton-Glassport Bridge
- Turn left onto southbound Route 837 (North State Street)
- Take the ramp toward Elizabeth/Pittsburgh
- Merge onto northbound Route 51 toward Pittsburgh
- End detour
Southbound Route 51
- From southbound Route 51, take the ramp to North Route 837 toward Clairton
- Follow Route 837 (State Street) northbound to the Clairton-Glassport Bridge
- Turn right and cross the bridge
- Turn right onto Glassport-Elizabeth Road
- Glassport-Elizabeth Road becomes Lincoln Boulevard
- Lincoln Boulevard becomes McKeesport Road
- McKeesport Road becomes North Second Avenue
- Turn left onto Market Street
- Follow straight onto the ramp back to southbound Route 51
- End detour
PennDOT urges caution when driving through the area.