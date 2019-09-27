Travel alert: PennDOT orders emergency closure of bridge near Pittsburgh

A bridge near Pittsburgh is closed indefinitely after inspectors found a safety hazard.

The Route 51 Elizabeth Bridge over the Monongahela River was shut down late Thursday because of a “failed temporary structural support bracket being utilized for hanger cable replacements,” PennDOT officials wrote in an alert.

PennDOT made the decision to close the bridge in the “interest of public safety” until repairs are made.

Detours are as follows:

Northbound Route 51

From northbound Route 51 approaching the Elizabeth Bridge, take the ramp to Elizabeth/Glassport

Turn right onto North 3rd Avenue

North 3rd Avenue becomes McKeesport Road

McKeesport Road becomes Lincoln Boulevard

Lincoln Boulevard becomes Glassport-Elizabeth Road

Turn left and cross the Clairton-Glassport Bridge

Turn left onto southbound Route 837 (North State Street)

Take the ramp toward Elizabeth/Pittsburgh

Merge onto northbound Route 51 toward Pittsburgh

End detour

Southbound Route 51

From southbound Route 51, take the ramp to North Route 837 toward Clairton

Follow Route 837 (State Street) northbound to the Clairton-Glassport Bridge

Turn right and cross the bridge

Turn right onto Glassport-Elizabeth Road

Glassport-Elizabeth Road becomes Lincoln Boulevard

Lincoln Boulevard becomes McKeesport Road

McKeesport Road becomes North Second Avenue

Turn left onto Market Street

Follow straight onto the ramp back to southbound Route 51

End detour

PennDOT urges caution when driving through the area.