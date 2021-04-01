Tourist from Pittsburgh charged in fatal Hawaii vacation rental fight

Pennsylvania

Police were called to the Kailua-Kona vacation rental earlier this week when a 30-year-old man wasn't breathing

by:

Posted: / Updated:
This undated photo provided by the Hawaii Police Department shows 37-year-old tourist Benjamin Fleming, from Pittsburgh, Penn.

(Hawaii Police Department via AP)

HONOLULU (AP) — Police say a tourist from Pittsburgh has been charged with manslaughter after a deadly fight at a Hawaii vacation rental.

Big Island police say a second tourist from Boston who had been arrested was released with no charges filed.

Police were called to the Kailua-Kona vacation rental earlier this week when a 30-year-old man wasn’t breathing.

Benjamin Fleming of Pittsburgh and Alexander Germany-Wald of Boston were arrested.

Fleming was later charged while Germany-Wald was released. Fleming’s defense attorney asked to postpone his preliminary hearing and noted his client has no criminal history.

A man who answered at a number for Alexander Germany-Wald declined to comment.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com