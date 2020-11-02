Toddler dies as fire roars through mobile home in Western Pennsylvania

No other injuries were reported in the fire

MOUNT PLEASANT, Pa. (AP) – Authorities say a toddler was killed when a fast-moving fire roared through a mobile home in Western Pennsylvania.

The fire in Mount Pleasant Township was reported shortly after 4 a.m. Monday, and firefighters arrived on scene a short time later.

The body of a 2-year-old girl was later found in the trailer, and the county coroner’s office identified her as Charli Lynn Marie Olson.

No other injuries were reported in the fire.

At least three other people were also in the trailer when the blaze broke out, ut authorities say they were all able to safely escape the flames.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

