Tired of spam calls? Join Pennsylvania’s ‘Do Not Call’ list

Unknown caller. A man holds a phone in his hand and thinks to end the call. Incoming from an unknown number. Incognito or anonymous

(WHTM) – Tired of your phone buzzing, answering countless phone calls only to be bluntly reminded about your car’s extended warranty, or a shameless telemarketer?

Pennsylvanians have protection from these annoying and potentially harmful spam calls. The Attorney General’s office offers a free “Do Not Call” service, where an individual can provide their phone number and some quick information to be taken off of these telemarketers lists, or those companies will face consequences.

The Attorney General’s Office has partnered with a nonprofit organization to maintain this list, and send an updated copy to telemarketers once per quarter, totaling four times a year to ensure that your phone number stays free of spam calls.

If you’d like to sign up for the Do Not Call list, there are several options for you to register.

Click here to complete the online form

Call the toll-free hotline at 1-888-777-3406

Mail a note with your name, mailing address, telephone number and signature to the following address: Office of Attorney General, Bureau of Consumer Protection, Do Not Call List, Strawberry Square, 15th floor, Harrisburg, PA 17120

Registration is free for the list, and thanks to 2019 legislation signed into law by Governor Wolf, once you register for the list you will be included on it for life.