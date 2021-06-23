Three western Pa. residents taken into federal custody over Capitol riots

FILE – In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington. A Chicago police officer has been charged with breaching the U.S. Capitol and entering a senator’s office during the Jan. 6 insurrection. Karol Chwiesiuk, was arrested Friday, June 11 and faces five misdemeanor counts, including entering a restricted building, disrupting government business, and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds with intent to impede congressional proceeding. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

WASHINGTON (WTAJ) — Three western Pennsylvania men were taken into federal custody Wednesday, June 23 on federal charges relating to their alleged actions at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Samuel Christopher Fox, of Mt. Pleasant, is charged with the following:

Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority

Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building

Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct and Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building

Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building

Mitchell Paul Vukich, of New Brighton, is charged with the following:

Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority

Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds

Theft of Government Money, Property, or Records

Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds

Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building

Nicholas J. Perretta, of Baden, is charged with the following:

Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority

Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds

Theft of Government Money, Property, or Records

Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds

Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building

Vukich will have an initial appearance before a judge, Wednesday, June 23 at 2:30 p.m. with Fox and Parretta following at 3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m., respectively.