The ceremony is being held at the William Passavant Memorial Center

GREENVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Today is Thiel College’s graduation ceremony, which will be in person.

First up was this year’s class of 2021 graduates at 10 a.m., then at 3 p.m. it’s time for the graduates of 2020 to take their turn.

Administration decided to move the commencement ceremonies indoors due to weather conditions early Sunday.

The ceremony is being held at the William Passavant Memorial Center.