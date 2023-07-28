(WTAJ) — When you think of music artists from Pennsylvania, do you think of Taylor Swift? How about Will Smith, Mac Miller, or even P!nk?
Swift probably comes to a lot of people’s minds. After all, she is arguably the most popular musician to ever come out of Pennsylvania. Of course, everyone knows Will Smith is from West Philadelphia (born and raised). I mean, who hasn’t seen a few — or every — episode of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air?
Country to pop, hip hop, R&B, and even rock and metal have all come from The Keystone State.
Let’s take a look at the mash-up playlists of the top streaming musicians from Pennsylvania, shall we?
1. Taylor Swift – From West Reading
Monthly Listeners: 98,660,985
It should be no surprise that T-Swift tops the list. She’s currently the number three most streamed artist in the entire world with 46 billion streams, catching up to Drake and Bad Bunny — numbers one and two, respectively.
2. P!NK – From Doylestown
Monthly Listeners: 35,332,802
P!NK has been rockin’ the charts since her debut solo album in 2000. With hits like “Just Like a Pill” “TRUSTFALL” and “So What” it’s no wonder she’s still got that fanbase behind her.
3. Mac Miller – From Pittsburgh
Monthly Listeners: 24,196,111
Mac Miller came onto the scene in the late 2000s. While releasing and working on music, he developed a strong fan base. In 2018, he tragically died of an overdose, but the music he was working on continued to be finished and released, expanding his fanbase over the years.
4. Hall & Oates – From Philadelphia
Monthly Listeners: 17,073,378
The duo formed in Philadelphia in 1970, however, neither are from the City. John Oates hails from New York City, but Daryl Hall was born in Pottstown, Pennsylvania. That has to make Sarah smile, right? (or is she a Maneater?)
5. Meek Mill – From Philadelphia
Monthly Listeners: 13,943,237
Mill started out in South Philadelphia writing songs, releasing mixtapes, and playing live at local bars and clubs. In 2008, rap star T.I. signed Mill to an official record deal, and the rest, they say, is history.
6. Will Smith – From Philadelphia
Monthly Listeners: 9,515,027
For any “Fresh Prince” fans, you’ll know Smith is from West Philly. He started rapping in 1985 and soon “The Fresh Prince and DJ Jazzy Jeff” started tearing up the charts before Smith was given a role in a TV show that would change his life — “The Fresh Prince of BelAir.” Smith continued rapping even after the show ended with hits like “Miami” and “Gettin’ Jiggy Wit It,” before taking Hollywood by storm on the big screen after “Men In Black” became a massive success.
7. Joan Jett – From Wynnewood
Monthly Listeners: 7,187,386
She sure does love rock ‘n roll, but Jett got her first taste of fame as part of The Runaways with their hit “Cherry Bomb” in 1976. She was revolutionary in the industry as a woman, helping to pave the way for many female rock stars from those days forward.
8. Jim Croce – From Philadelphia
Monthly Listeners: 6,536,638
Croce was a hit in the late ’60s to the early ’70s. In that time he released five studio albums and hits such as “Bad, Bad, Leroy Brown.” Croce tragically died in 1973 at 30 years old in a small plane crash in Louisiana. His most streamed song is “Time in a Bottle” which found a whole new generation of fans more than 40 years later after being used in movies and TV, notably in X-Men: Days of Future Past in 2014.
9. Breaking Benjamin – From Wilkes-Barre
Monthly Listeners: 6,364,783
You might not know the name Breaking Benjamin off the top of your head, but you’ve probably heard their music as they dominated the radio airwaves in the early to late 2000s and are still going after a 4-year hiatus in 2010. “So Cold,” “Diary Of Jane,” and “Give Me A Sign” top their streaming numbers, but “Polyamorous” was their first big breakthrough in 2002.
10. Vanessa Carlton – From Milford
Monthly Listeners: 5,358,325
Carlton broke onto the scene with her debut album in 2002 and caught absolute lightning in a bottle with the first radio release “A Thousand Miles.” Still going strong, Carlton released her sixth studio album in March 2020 before re-releasing it with bonus songs and demo recordings during the COVID Pandemic in early 2021.
Rounding out the top 15 are:
11. Boyz II Men – 5,142,505
12. Bret Michaels/Poison – 4,506,791(combined)
13. Trent Reznor/Nine Inch Nails – 4,376,587 (combined)
14. Bloodhound Gang – 3,514,259
15. Billie Holiday – 3,410,085
Other musicians from Pennsylvania that didn’t make the list include Live, Jill Scott, Rusted Root, Chubby Checker and Patti LaBelle.
Editor’s note: This list is based on monthly listeners for the artist and their songs on Spotify as of July 27, 2023. Current numbers may change slightly based on streams/listeners.