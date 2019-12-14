Terrelle Pryor appears in court after stabbing

It was the first time he's been seen in public since he was allegedly stabbed by his girlfriend last month

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (CNN) – Former NFL player Terrelle Pryor is being held in jail after appearing in a Pittsburgh court earlier this week.

It was the first time he’s been seen in public since he was allegedly stabbed by his girlfriend last month.

On Thursday, the Allegheny County district attorney postponed the court hearings for Pryor and Shalaya Briston, Pryor’s girlfriend.

The DA’s office said they need at least another week to gather information on the case.

Attorneys for both Briston and Pryor say they were hoping Thursday’s hearing would occur as planned.

“I believe it’s an excusable request and that when someone is charged with this type of crime, they’re being held without bond and they are being told by the law enforcement authorities that they need to do more investigation to determine if this is right or not. It’s disturbing and I wish it would not have happened,” said Stephen Colafella, Pryor’s attorney.

“I understand it’s a first listing and postponements are somewhat customary. This is an extraordinary situation because we have witnesses who were here who were not even consulted. There is really not a whole lot of investigating that you can do in a domestic case. I mean you either believe the witness or you don’t,” said Lee Rotham, Briston’s attorney.

Briston remains behind bars after her bail was denied last week.

Her attorney claims she was defending herself from a domestic assault.

They will be back in court next week.