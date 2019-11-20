LIVE NOW /
Watch WKBN 27 First News at Noon

Teen girl charged with murder in deadly Pa. apartment robbery

Pennsylvania

City authorities say the 17-year-old girl lured 24-year-old Julian Carpenter to the apartment where he was killed July 2

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Police generic - Police Lights, Crime

PITTSBURGH (AP) – A teenage girl has been charged with murder and other counts in the shooting death of a man killed last year during a robbery at a Pittsburgh apartment.

City authorities say the 17-year-old girl lured 24-year-old Julian Carpenter to the apartment where he was killed July 2. He died at a hospital on Nov. 4, nearly four months after the shooting.

The alleged shooter, 20-year-old Onaje Dickinson, was shot and killed two weeks after the robbery by a police officer investigating a similar robbery in Penn Hills.

The teen, who authorities say was a friend of Carpenter’s, is charged with homicide, criminal conspiracy and criminal use of a phone. She remained in custody Wednesday.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com