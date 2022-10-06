WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (WKBN) – Allegheny County police announced the arrest of a teenager suspected in a shooting at Kennywood Park on Saturday, September 24.

Darryl Pirl, 15, of West Mifflin, is facing multiple charges, including aggravated assault and reckless endangerment in the shooting that injured three people. Pirl is being charged as an adult and was already on juvenile probation when the shooting happened.

During a press conference, police stated physical evidence led to the belief that Pirl fired a gun that night. They also said Pirl was grazed by a bullet but ran before receiving treatment.

Police say Pirl was one of the three people hurt in the shooting, and they don’t believe the other two injured were involved.

Police also stated two guns were fired in the incident, and they are actively looking for a second shooter.

Police say there are cameras in the park, but there were no cameras in the area where the shooting happened. They aren’t sure if the guns were carried into the park or tossed over a fence.

Police believe the shooting is connected to a feud between two groups of teenagers from the Homestead and Duquesne area. They said they’ve received 55 calls of shots fired in those areas since June 1.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-833-ALLTIPS.