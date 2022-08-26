The Tall Ships Erie festival features the world’s largest rubber duck at the foot of Holland Street.

The 60-foot rubber duck has returned to Erie’s waterfront.

The world’s largest rubber duck is located behind the Erie Maritime Museum. It took four hours to inflate mama duck. She weighs 11 tons.

One visitor said she’s seen mama duck before, and that it puts a smile on everyone’s face.

“We were here three years ago and saw the duck, it was in the water. But there’s just something fun about it, cute about it, and who doesn’t like ducks, right?” said Sandy Reed, visitor, Tall Ships Erie.

Baby duck is located inside the maritime museum. It stands about 10-feet tall.